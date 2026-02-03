Katharine Quinn Launches 'And That's Strategy' Digital Marketing Agency

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Katharine Quinn, the digital strategist behind some of Broadway's most successful social media campaigns, has launched And That's Strategy, a specialized marketing agency focused on building fan ecosystems for Broadway productions.



Focusing on organic social media strategy, paid digital marketing, influencer activations, brand partnerships, and event production, as well as creative content production, photography, and video white labeled for clients, the agency announcement formally separates Quinn's marketing strategy, creative ideation, and creative execution work from And That's Showbiz, the production and media outlet.



And That's Strategy established a track record of transforming shows through fan-first digital campaigns. The agency's work on Maybe Happy Ending helped propel the production to box office success and six-Tony Awards, including Best Musical. For The Great Gatsby, And That's Strategy built the #1 best-performing Broadway musical social account of the 2023-24 season with 350,000+ cross-platform followers and viral TikTok trends that reached Olympic athletes, Marvel creators, and millions of fans worldwide.



The agency's methodology of translating the experience in the rehearsal room, backstage, and onstage into digital participation treats audiences as communities to cultivate rather than impressions to buy. With 62% of Broadway attendees living outside the New York City DMA, and superfans driving disproportionate revenue through repeat attendance and word-of-mouth, And That's Strategy focuses on the digital infrastructure that converts casual interest into lifelong loyalty.



Coming from a background as a content creator, director, choreographer, and performer, rather than traditional marketing, Quinn's unconventional path to Broadway marketing has allowed her to approach digital strategy with creative instinct instead of industry convention. She began creating theater content during the pandemic and quickly built a devoted following, leveraging her role as a writing associate on Shucked to create behind-the-scenes content in real time, which led to her first client project with The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill Playhouse.



Current clients and productions include both the Broadway and national tours of The Great Gatsby and Maybe Happy Ending, The Notebook national tour, Ken Rex Off-Broadway, Netflix, and numerous productions in development. Past clients include The Roommate starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, the West End concert of Roam starring Ramin Karimloo, Ken Rex at The Other Palace, 2024's Spells of the Sea at The Kennedy Center, Reunions and Machinal Off-Broadway, the national tour of Hip Hop Nutcracker, and regional theatre across the country.



Quinn leads a team across New York, Los Angeles, and London, including Operations and Account Manager Ashley Chiu, Account Managers Connor Macchi, Es Um, and Imani Russell, Associate Account Managers Emma Balk and Aeron James, and Account Assistants Mason Bray, Olivia Kuan Romano, and Eli Tokash. For more information, visit www.andthatsstrategy.com.





