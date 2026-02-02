Industry Pro Newsletter: More Staff Shake Ups at the Kennedy Center, New York’s Awards Season Takes Shape

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We open this week with Colleen Dilenschneider’s look at the rise of localism and what it means for cultural organizations navigating tighter schedules and higher barriers to participation. On the awards front, key dates are set for the Tonys, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, alongside a call for nominations for BroadwayWorld’s Stage Recording Awards. Elsewhere, we cover shifts in Broadway opening-night traditions, major benefit events, regional programming pauses, leadership changes, and a significant format change for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End.

Industry Trends

Colleen Dilenschneider: Rise of Localism

Localism is emerging as a lasting shift in cultural engagement driven by pandemic-era disruptions, higher travel costs, inflation, return-to-office mandates, and changed daily routines. Cultural organizations long focused on regional, national, and global audiences now see audiences favor nearby experiences that fit into regular schedules and need less planning. “Localism” isn’t small or parochial, but a foundational strategy that can support both local relevance and broader recognition. Audiences increasingly choose cultural outings that are easier to access, integrate into routines, and involve less friction in planning.

Submit Nominations For BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards

BroadwayWorld is now accepting nominations for its 2025 Stage Recording Awards, honoring excellence in theatrical and performance recordings released in 2025. Nominations are open through February 28, 2026. Eligible works include cast recordings, solo and live performance albums, and recordings from theatre, opera, dance, classical music, and independent artists, including those adapted for streaming or theatrical film release. Industry professionals, creators, and fans are encouraged to submit nominations recognizing standout recordings.

Broadway/New York

The 79th Annual Tony Awards to Take Place in June; Nominations Set for May

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be held Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall with live national broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The ceremony honors Broadway productions from the 2025–26 season. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and the eligibility cut-off date for productions is Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Drama Desk Awards Set 2026 Date

The 70th annual Drama Desk Awards have been scheduled for May 17, 2026, at The Town Hall in New York City. The awards recognize achievement across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions for the 2025–26 season.

Outer Critics Circle 2026 Dates and Eligibility Deadlines Revealed

The Outer Critics Circle has announced key dates for the 2026 awards honoring the 2025–26 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Eligibility to attend a show for consideration ends April 19, 2026. Nominations will be revealed on April 21, 2026, and winners will be announced on May 11, 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on May 21, 2026.

Can Reviews Wait? How Broadway Opening Nights May Be Changing

This column by Cara Joy David explores how the timing of Broadway reviews has evolved, particularly regarding embargo practices around opening nights. Historically, critics released reviews around 9–10pm so celebrations could continue uninterrupted; today, embargo times vary widely and are often chosen by producers rather than tradition. Interviews and historical context detail shifts from print deadlines to digital immediacy and how the internet has altered when and how reviews are published. The piece traces changes from long preview periods to current practices and discusses how professional and non-professional review timing intersects.

BROADWAY BETS Will Return in May to Benefit Broadway Cares

BROADWAY BETS, a theatrical fundraiser benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will return in May 2026, bringing theatre professionals together for a night of gaming and performances. The event supports Broadway Cares’ mission to provide essential services to individuals affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical needs.

Regional

Goodspeed Musicals to Pause Productions at Terris Theatre for 2026

Goodspeed Musicals has announced it will pause productions at the Terris Theatre for the 2026 season. The decision affects scheduled programming and may influence future planning at the Connecticut venue.

President Trump Announces Two-Year Closure of Kennedy Center

President Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social that The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could temporarily close for approximately two years to undergo what he described as a complete reconstruction and revitalization of the facility, subject to approval by the center’s board.

Kevin Couch Resigns as Kennedy Center Programming SVP Weeks After Appointment

Kevin Couch has resigned as Senior Vice President of Programming at the Kennedy Center only weeks after his appointment. His departure follows a brief tenure in the leadership role at the D.C. cultural institution.

International

West End Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Become One Part

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be restructured into a single-part show rather than its previous two-part format. This change aims to streamline the performance experience for audiences in London’s West End.

