Photos: Lincoln Center Theater Hosts Convening for Teaching Artists Working With Multilingual Learners

On Wednesday, 1/21, Lincoln Center Theater hosted a Convening for Teaching Artists Working with Multilingual Learners. This event brought together teaching artists working in all arts disciplines and across organizations to discuss strategies, challenges and goals to support the creativity and artistry of NYC’s multilingual learners in K-12 settings.

The day featured sessions led by representatives from New York City Public Schools Arts Office, 92NY Dance Education Laboratory, P.S. 244Q The Active Learning School, ArtsConnection, P.S. 52K Sheepshead Bay School, Studio in a School, and more, as well as a keynote speech by actress Jessica Hecht, co-founder of The Campfire Project, which does arts work with refugee children around the world and in NYC.

This marked LCT’s second year putting on a workshop of this kind.

