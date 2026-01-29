Former BAM President Gina Duncan Tapped To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth For Storytelling Org The Moth

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Moth, the acclaimed nonprofit dedicated to connecting humanity through the power of personal storytelling, today announced the appointment of Gina Duncan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Duncan is the first CEO hired from outside the organization in its nearly 30-year history, marking a significant new chapter for the globally beloved institution.

Duncan was selected following an extensive national search for a leader who could advance The Moth’s mission while guiding the organization through its next phase of growth and innovation. A cultural strategist and arts leader with more than two decades of experience, she brings deep expertise in shaping institutions, audience engagement, and mission-driven growth across live performance, media, and artist development.



“Gina Duncan brings a strong combination of strategic leadership, creative sensibility, and change-leadership experience for this moment at The Moth,” said Gabrielle Glore, Board Chair of The Moth. “She believes deeply in storytelling as a force for empathy and human connection and is well-positioned to steward our mission while championing the organization's evolution.”



Duncan joins The Moth following her tenure as President of the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), where she guided the organization through a major period of transformation. In partnership with the BAM board, she led a comprehensive reset of the organization’s mission, vision, and values; reorganized programming and operations to support artistic innovation and equity; strengthened financial sustainability; and modernized governance and leadership structures. Under her leadership, BAM expanded programming, grew audiences, secured major public and private funding, and fostered a culture centered on rigor, care, and accountability.

Earlier in her career, Duncan served as Producing Director at Sundance Institute, where she managed institute-wide operations for the Sundance Film Festival and year-round artist programs. She previously held senior roles at BAM as Vice President of Film and Strategic Programming and Interim Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Across her career, Duncan has worked at the intersection of culture, leadership, and storytelling, with a consistent focus on helping organizations clarify purpose, navigate change, and engage audiences with intention. She is widely recognized for her ability to build institutional cultures that support both ambitious creative work and the people who make it.

Duncan officially begins her role at The Moth on February 4, 2026, picking up the mantle from Sarah Haberman who held the CEO position before exiting the organization in December 2025, after 13 years of service.

“True, personal stories invite us to listen more closely—to ourselves and to each other. That practice feels especially vital right now, and I’m excited to help The Moth continue creating spaces where those stories can be shared,” said Duncan.

The auspicious appointment of Duncan supports the kick-off of the organization’s 2026 season, as it explores the theme AMERICAN DREAMS across more than 20 Mainstage events nationwide.





