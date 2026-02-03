Producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor Form Halcyon Theatricals

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winning producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor have launched Halcyon Theatricals, a new full-service producing and consulting theatrical company, named for the mythic halcyon bird who could calm the seas and create a time of success, prosperity and harmony. The new Times Square office on West 40th Street will also include Creative Director Kelly Robinson, Producing Strategist Ruth Pomerance and Associate Producer Eli Cohen. Halcyon offers services including producing, consulting, and dramaturgy, alongside the ongoing lead producing of new musicals and plays.

As Broadway leaders and theater lovers, the Halcyon team has worked on such shows as Angels in America, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and most recently, Here Lies Love, Stereophonic, Good Night and Good Luck, Buena Vista Social Club, Sunset Blvd., ART, and Waiting for Godot. With more than five decades of combined experience in theatrical producing and development, their shows and their teams have garnered 178 Tony Award nominations and 66 Tony Award wins.

About Halcyon Theatricals

Founded by Tony Award-winning producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor, Halcyon Theatricals is uniting decades of experience, artistry, and leadership under one visionary banner. Putting all the needs of a production as the focus of one office, Halcyon is dedicated to shaping the future of live theatre through purposeful collaboration that guides every element from the first spark of an idea to the final bow, on Broadway, across America, the West End of London and beyond.

Boasting decades of artistry, experience, and leadership in the national and global theater landscape, the whole Halcyon team, which also includes Kelly Robinson, Ruth Pomerance and Eli Cohen, possesses expertise across producing, executive producing, sourcing material, dramaturgy, creative development, and strategic management, enabling Halcyon to support a production at any moment and deliver both creative and operational excellence. Delivered with passion, skill, and vision, the new company seeks to work with collaborators interested in creating theatre that moves audiences while upholding values that bring people together. Because all these disciplines will be in-house, Halcyon will offer a rare continuity of leadership and stewardship: artistic, creative, structural, financial, and strategic decisions remain aligned from the earliest spark of an idea throughout its commercial life.





