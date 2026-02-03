Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/1/26 - Grosses and Attendance Increase

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/1/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: LIBERATION and MAMMA MIA! closed on 2/1. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING cancelled one perfomance (Weds. 1/28 eve.). NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and continues through 2/12.



WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

This week (week ending 2/1/2026), 31 shows played on Broadway, with 269,655 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,766,855. The average ticket price was $117.81. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 96.19%.

Attendance increased by 7.57% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 6.06% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $117.81 was $1.67 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,364,698

HAMILTON: $1,899,663

MAMMA MIA!: $1,821,528

WICKED: $1,605,164

THE LION KING: $1,501,190

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($354,142)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($534,509)

BUG ($565,466)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($632,111)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($633,687)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MAMMA MIA!: $392,259

THE LION KING: $342,972

ALADDIN: $264,563

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $240,646

LIBERATION: $194,681

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($-297,970)

WICKED ($-187,060)

HELL'S KITCHEN ($-145,938)

HAMILTON ($-48,712)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($-26,439)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $256.28

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $184.73

HAMILTON: $179.88

MAMMA MIA!: $152.86

OH, MARY!: $147.63

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALADDIN ($76.18)

MARJORIE PRIME ($79.67)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($81.82)

HELL'S KITCHEN ($82.92)

DEATH BECOMES HER ($89.32)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 100.6%

OH, MARY!: 99.7%

HAMILTON: 99.7%

RAGTIME: 99%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 98.7%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WICKED (0%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (66.9%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (80.3%)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (81.1%)

HELL'S KITCHEN (81.9%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN: 3550

THE LION KING: 3199

THE BOOK OF MORMON: 2113

MAMMA MIA!: 2087

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1933

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1317)

HELL'S KITCHEN (-969)

WICKED (-529)

HADESTOWN (-100)

JUST IN TIME (-65)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.