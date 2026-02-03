Video: Inside Disney World's Festival of the Arts With Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs & More

Broadway is taking over EPCOT for Disney World's Festival of the Arts! Disney on Broadway stars like Sierra Boggess, Adam Jacobs, Jelani Remy, and Isabella McCalla took the stage in Orlando for a special concert series, along with the debut of the new-and-improved Once Upon A Stage: the Magic of Disney on Broadway Exhibit.

As they prepared to launch the Disney on Broadway concert series, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with several of the stars to discuss their experience with Disney on Broadway.

The recently updated exhibit features props and costumes from shows like Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty & the Beast, and more. Seeing her The Little Mermaid costume for the first time in 18 years brought Boggess to tears.

"It would take like 5, 6 minutes to put on. Of course, the wig, the iconic wig. You're just instantly Ariel as soon as you put that wig on."

Jacobs and McCalla also looked back on their time in Aladdin, riding the musical's groundbreaking magic carpet.

"It's just beautiful," Jacobs said to Ridge. "I would say it's the best illusion on Broadway ever and they so it's a testament to what Disney can do. Personally, it's one of my favorite moments in the show, for sure."

"I remember hearing a girl say, 'They're flying mom, they're flying.' It gives me chills just thinking about that," McCalla continued. "When you create something where kids believe magic is possible, they believe that their lives are magical and they have more possibilities. It was a transcendent moment for sure."

Also taking part in the concert lineup will be Ainsley Melham, James Monroe Iglehart, Anastacia McCleskey, Susan Egan, Michael James Scott, Josh Strickland, Mandy Gonzalez, Kissy Simmons, and Ashley Brown. See the full schedule here.