Tony Award-Winning Producers Launch Innovative New Full-Service Producing Office

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winning producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor proudly announce the launch of HALCYON THEATRICALS, a new full-service producing and consulting theatrical company, named for the mythic halcyon bird who could calm the seas and create a time of success, prosperity and harmony. The new Times Square office on West 40th Street will also include Creative Director Kelly Robinson, Producing Strategist Ruth Pomerance and Associate Producer Eli Cohen.

As Broadway leaders and theater lovers, the Halcyon team has worked on such acclaimed shows as Angels in America, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and most recently, Here Lies Love, Stereophonic, Good Night and Good Luck, Buena Vista Social Club, Sunset Blvd., ART, and Waiting for Godot. With more than five decades of combined experience in theatrical producing and development, their shows and their teams have garnered 178 Tony Award nominations and 66 Tony Award wins.

“Anyone who knows me knows I have devoted my entire career to my love of live theatre, and Halcyon feels like a natural next step: a way to instruct, consult, and help lead productions and new artists at a moment when experience, integrity, and steady leadership matter more than ever,” said Hal Luftig. “I have worked with Cathy and Kevin for decades and hold them in the highest regard, not only for their acumen but for their integrity. This felt like the right moment to bring our collective strengths together and formally fuse that shared vision into Halcyon.”

“We are thrilled to be launching Halcyon alongside such an extraordinary group of collaborators,” said Cathy Dantchik. “Kelly Robinson brings decades of leadership in creative development and dramaturgy; Ruth Pomerance brings an unmatched ability to identify talent and guide stories across publishing, film, television, and theatre; and Eli Cohen brings deep experience shepherding new work alongside Hal and Kevin. This founding team reflects the expertise, rigor, and shared values we wanted from the beginning, and together they define Halcyon from day one.”

“We are building a company that is sustainable, inclusive, and grounded in human values, where bold ideas can take root, where diverse artistic voices are uplifted, and where everyone involved feels empowered, supported, and accountable,” said Kevin Connor. “We believe in theater that entertains and moves people, brings communities together, and expands access to transformative stories. Halcyon is about honoring this industry and its legacy while opening its doors wider: embracing new perspectives, new technologies, and new ways of working, and ensuring that the stories we help bring to life inspire change, connection, and a more compassionate world.”

ABOUT HALCYON THEATRICALS:

Founded by Tony Award-winning producers Hal Luftig, Cathy Dantchik and Kevin Connor, Halcyon Theatricals is uniting decades of experience, artistry, and leadership under one visionary banner. Putting all the needs of a production as the focus of one office, Halcyon is dedicated to shaping the future of live theatre through purposeful collaboration that guides every element from the first spark of an idea to the final bow, on Broadway, across America, the West End of London and beyond.

Boasting decades of artistry, experience and leadership in the national and global theater landscape, the whole Halcyon team, which also includes Kelly Robinson, Ruth Pomerance and Eli Cohen, possesses expertise across producing, executive producing, sourcing material, dramaturgy, creative development, and strategic management, enabling Halcyon to support a production at any moment and deliver both creative and operational excellence. Delivered with passion, skill, and vision, the new company seeks to work with collaborators interested in creating theatre that moves audiences while upholding values that bring people together. Because all these disciplines will be in-house, Halcyon will offer a rare continuity of leadership and stewardship: artistic, creative, structural, financial, and strategic, decisions remain aligned from the earliest spark of an idea throughout its commercial life.

ABOUT THE TEAM

HAL LUFTIG (Co-Founder + Producer) is thrilled to bring over 35 years of experience producing theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across the country, and around the globe. Collaborating with some of the entertainment industry's biggest artists including David Byrne, Cyndi Lauper, Tony Kushner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Twyla Tharp, and Billy Joel, his productions have received over 50 Tony Awards. Shows include: Jelly's Last Jam (1992); Angels in America (1993); The Diary of Anne Frank (1997); Thoroughly Modern Millie (Broadway, 2002; London, 2004); Movin' Out (2002); Whoopi (2004); Legally Blonde (Broadway, 2007; London, 2010); Evita (2012); Kinky Boots (Broadway, 2013; London, 2015) Here Lies Love (Off-Broadway, London, 2014; Broadway, 2023); The Elephant Man (Broadway, 2014; London, 2015); David Byrne’s American Utopia (Broadway, 2020); Plaza Suite (Broadway, 2021; London, 2023); Life of Pi (Broadway, 2023). Hal is currently developing Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and Scotland, P.A. in New York and Becoming Nancy in London. Hal has an MFA from Columbia University in New York, a PhD in Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) from the State University of New York.

CATHY DANTCHIK (Co-Founder + Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer who commissions, develops, and invests across all areas of theatre. Shows include Stereophonic, Sunset Blvd. Buena Vista Social Club, ART, and Waiting for Godot. She collaborates closely with artists and creative teams to bring compelling stories to the stage, blending strong business acuity with artistic vision. A multifaceted creative and business leader, Cathy’s career spans Wall Street, event production and theatrical development. She began her professional journey in finance, were she developed strategic, analytical, and operational expertise managing complex projects. She later transitioned into the event industry, building a successful company known for high-impact design and seamless execution. In addition to her professional work, Cathy serves as Co-Chair of The 52nd Street Project, a nonprofit organization based in Hell’s Kitchen, New York. Across every chapter of her career, Cathy is defined by creativity, leadership and a commitment to excellence.

KEVIN CONNOR (Co-Founder + Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer with over a decade of experience in theatrical producing and management across Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and regional markets. His Broadway and West End credits include Here Lies Love, Life of Pi, Kinky Boots, Plaza Suite, and Children of a Lesser God. He has also co-produced Sunset Blvd., Evita, Waiting for Godot, and Appropriate. Looking ahead, Kevin is bringing Becoming Nancy to the West End and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil to Broadway. He began his producing career as Managing Director of Houses on the Moon Theater Company, whose mission is to utilize the power of theatre to amplify underrepresented voices. A passionate collaborator and strategist, Kevin is dedicated to creating innovative, financially sustainable productions that resonate with audiences worldwide.

KELLY ROBINSON (Creative Director) is also AD of Premieres, a commissioning and development theatre company in NYC. He is a director, choreographer, and dramaturge, spanning theatre, opera, dance, and film. He holds a law degree from Toronto’s York University and was Creative Director for Toronto’s Mirvish Productions for 3 decades. He is a past board member of LMDA, and led the Theatre Arts Program at Canada’s International Centre for Arts and Creativity, The Banff Centre from 2008 to 2013. Seasons at the O’Neill Centre as a director and dramaturg, development work with Junkyard Dog Productions, MTC, Sundance, The Old Vic (London) among others, multiple productions at The Stratford and Shaw Festivals (Canada), Mirvish Productions, Luminato Festival, The Shaftesbury Theatre (London), Plymouth Theatre Royal (UK), The Mela Theatre, Havana and elsewhere. Choreography for Columbia, ABC Circle Films, NBC, CBC, among others. Proud member SDC.

RUTH POMERANCE (Producing Strategist) is a creative executive, producer, and trusted advisor with decades of experience shaping stories, strategies, and outcomes across publishing, film, television, and theater. Ruth identifies and secures creative talent early, as well as exceptional properties, bestselling authors, breakthrough books, and emerging voices. She possesses excellent editorial skills and has a distinctive talent for matchmaking: connecting the right material with the right people, platforms, and opportunities. Throughout her career, Ruth has worked closely with major talent agencies, management companies, producers, and movie studios. She’s championed bestselling authors, prominent screenwriters, and directors, and built enduring relationships that drive creative and commercial success. She possesses a unique 360-degree understanding of content creation and execution across multiple entertainment platforms.

ELI COHEN (Associate Producer) is a producer, dramaturg, and writer whose work focuses on developing diverse stories that appeal to both underrepresented and traditional audiences. They are thrilled to continue working with Hal and Kevin, with whom their credits include Here Lies Love, Life of Pi, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Becoming Nancy, Plaza Suite, and Scotland P.A. Eli brings their decade of experience in new work development & marketing to the team at Halcyon. Previously, Eli worked in the Goodman Theatre's Literary Department, developed shows with the American Music Theatre Project, and studied theatre at Northwestern University. They have also worked as a Web Developer and Digital Marketing Strategist. Original works include The Chosen One, -G-T: A Christmas Carol, and (de)Generate. Eli also studied computer science and runs a long-term Dungeons & Dragons game with their friends.

HALCYON THEATRICALS is located in Times Square at 264 West 40th Street, Suite 801. For more information, please visit www.halcyontheatricals.com.





