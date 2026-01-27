Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/25/26 - 10 Shows Cancel Due to Snow Storm

View the latest Broadway Grosses
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/25/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: Due to the snowstorm, 10 shows cancelled a total of 13 performances on Sunday, 1/25: & JULIET (eve.); ALADDIN (mat. and eve.); ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (eve.); HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (eve.); MAMMA MIA! (eve.); MJ (mat.); RAGTIME (mat.); STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (eve.); THE BOOK OF MORMON (mat. and eve.); and THE LION KING (mat. and eve.).
NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and continues through 2/12. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within the prior week (Week 34). Last season, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within this week (Week 35).
This week (week ending 1/25/2026), 31 shows played on Broadway, with 250,682 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,950,531. The average ticket price was $119.48. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 492.14%.
Attendance decreased by 8.73% compared to last week.
Overall grosses fell 13.68% compared to last week.
The average ticket price of $119.48 was $6.84 lower than last week.
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
