Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/25/26 - 10 Shows Cancel Due to Snow Storm

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/25/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: Due to the snowstorm, 10 shows cancelled a total of 13 performances on Sunday, 1/25: & JULIET (eve.); ALADDIN (mat. and eve.); ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (eve.); HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (eve.); MAMMA MIA! (eve.); MJ (mat.); RAGTIME (mat.); STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (eve.); THE BOOK OF MORMON (mat. and eve.); and THE LION KING (mat. and eve.).

NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and continues through 2/12. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within the prior week (Week 34). Last season, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within this week (Week 35).



This week (week ending 1/25/2026), 31 shows played on Broadway, with 250,682 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,950,531. The average ticket price was $119.48. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 492.14%.

Attendance decreased by 8.73% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 13.68% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $119.48 was $6.84 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,124,053

HAMILTON: $1,948,375

WICKED: $1,792,224

MAMMA MIA!: $1,429,269

CHESS: $1,409,760

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($339,431)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($519,118)

LIBERATION ($539,557)

BUG ($542,518)

& JULIET ($560,038)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JUST IN TIME: $849,086

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION: $51,376

OEDIPUS: $29,540

LIBERATION: $13,345

HELL'S KITCHEN: $-18,294

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-528,620)

MAMMA MIA! ($-512,576)

THE LION KING ($-509,980)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-429,657)

ALADDIN ($-334,840)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $248.12

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $195.44

HAMILTON: $185.29

MAMMA MIA!: $145.41

OH, MARY!: $142.32

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LIBERATION ($75.06)

ALADDIN ($76.82)

MARJORIE PRIME ($78.26)

HELL'S KITCHEN ($89.16)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($90.13)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

BUG: 92.4%

CHESS: 90.4%

ALADDIN: 88.5%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 88%

& JULIET: 81.9%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (0%)

HADESTOWN (0%)

HELL'S KITCHEN (0%)

HAMILTON (0%)

WICKED (0%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HELL'S KITCHEN: 901

OEDIPUS: 650

JUST IN TIME: 515

CHICAGO: 376

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 106

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-3440)

THE LION KING (-3351)

MJ (-2340)

MAMMA MIA! (-2241)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-1957)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.