THE BLACK DOG Joins as an Official Selection Of The Fort Worth Fringe Festival

A guide, a guard, a portent of doom--The Black Dog has long been a symbol of death. In these three traditional ghost stories, death lingers at the edge, always ready to take what is theirs.

Texas Storytelling Association member T.J. Rankin shares three stories from across Europe in "The Black Dog: Three Folktales of Terror," an official selection of the Fort Worth Fringe Festival.

The show will take place Septemebr 5 and September 6 as part of the Fort Worth Fringe Festival. Get your tickets here! https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=17584

Venue:3623 Decatur Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76106

Times: Sept. 5 @ 8:40 P.M | Sept. 6 @ 5:25 P.M.