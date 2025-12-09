 tracker
Photos: IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS Returns To Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars will present the classic musical at the Hobby Center this holiday season.

By: Dec. 09, 2025

Theatre Under The Stars will present a new staging of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Hobby Center this holiday season. Check out photos of the production.

The musical, based on the Paramount Pictures film, features 17 songs by Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. The original stage production was directed by Walter Bobbie.

The story follows two WWII veterans turned entertainers who join forces with a sister act to help revive a Vermont inn. The production includes well-known numbers such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and “White Christmas,” and will feature a full performance schedule across multiple dates at the Hobby Center.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets start at $46 and are available online or by phone through TUTS Guest Services at 713-558-8887. In-person ticketing is offered Monday through Friday at the TUTS Box Office in the Hobby Center lobby. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, and rush tickets may be purchased for mezzanine and gallery seating beginning two hours prior to curtain. The organization provides a range of accessibility services, including open-captioned, audio-described, and ASL-interpreted performances.

Run time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.

