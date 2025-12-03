Cast Theatrical To Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cast Theatrical Company will present their final production of its 2025 season, Every Christmas Story Every Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez with original music by Will Knapp.

Directed by Stephanie Phillips, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is about three actors performing Charles Dickens's beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, who then decide to perform every Christmas tradition from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to tropical pop-culture and every carol ever sung. This is a madcap romp through the holiday season!

There will be a special guest appearance by Santa Claus at the start and during intermission of each performance. Audience members of all ages are welcome to enjoy the fun, visit with Santa, or take holiday photos in front of several provided festive photo walls.

Performances run from December 5 - 14 at the former First Baptist Church's Fellowship Hall, 1117 1st St. in Rosenberg. Show times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.

In the early hours of Monday, August 11, a fire broke out in Downtown Rosenberg's historic Vogelsang Building, causing extensive damage to several businesses including the space that has been Cast Theatrical's home for the past 35 years. The company is currently accepting invitations from local venues and churches for space to perform upcoming shows in 2026. Contact marketing@casttheatrical.com to send details about your venue and available dates.