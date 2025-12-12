Theatre Three Will Present Live DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Adventure in Dallas

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From studio booths to saving the realm, this live campaign on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three on January 3 from 3:00 PM-10:00 PM will be epic. Embark on a one-day-only adventure as your favorite voice actors embark on a live Dungeons & Dragons campaign, guided by master storyteller Shawn Gann (Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Star Wars, Ultraman, and the Borderlands) as Dungeon Master.

Joining the quest are Hayden Daviau (Honkai Star Rail, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising, Goblin Slayer, Anne Shirley, One Piece), Caitlin Glass (My Hero Academia, Pokémon, Danganronpa: The Animation, Spy X Family, and Street Fighter), Parker Davis Gray (I was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, Free!: Dive into the Future), Lydia Mackay (One Piece, Black Clover, Black Butler, Psycho Pass, Fruits Basket, and Fairy Tail), and Alejandro Saab (Pokemon Journeys, Genshin Impact, Borderlands 4, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, andHell’s Paradise).

Watch the campaign unfold from beginning to end as the players navigate the perils and pitfalls along the way as they complete their quest using their strength, smarts, and if need be, casting a spell or two! Be a part of every tough decision, every victorious conquest, and every disappointing dice roll along the way.

This 6-hour event will feature snacks, drinks, and more in our lobby, as well as several restaurants and bars within walking distance. Come and go as you please, or stay with us for the entire adventure, the choice is yours!

This is a fundraising event for Theatre Three! Tickets for D&D @ T3 are on sale now at https://givebutter.com/60DRCN and range from $75-$100. Three is located at 2688 Laclede St. #120, Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage (T3 provides validation).

Dallas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BIG FISH (Texas Music Theatre Company) 7.5% of votes 2. SCROOGE THE MUSICAL (North Texas Performing Arts) 6.1% of votes 3. RENT (Grand Prairie Arts Council) 4.4% of votes Vote Now!