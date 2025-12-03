Bishop Arts Theatre Center To Present 2025 Production of BLACK NATIVITY

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bishop Arts Theatre Center will present the 2025 return of BLACK NATIVITY, written and directed by Calvin J. Walker. This year’s staging will offer a new interpretation of Langston Hughes’ original work, incorporating themes of family, ancestry, loss, and renewal. The production will include original music composed by Walker and Steven A. Taylor.

The story follows a family gathering for the holiday season while processing a recent loss. Through reflective scenes and uplifting moments, the production explores grief, healing, and community connection. Walker will introduce new arrangements and contemporary musical elements to complement the narrative.

“Black Nativity is more than a holiday show; it is a celebration of resilience, legacy, and the power of gathering,” Walker said. “Our new arrangements and original compositions, created in collaboration with Steven A. Taylor, honor the roots of Langston Hughes' work while inviting audiences into a refreshed musical landscape.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 South Tyler Street in Dallas, with showtimes throughout December.