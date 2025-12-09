Dallas Theater Center Unveils Robin Plata As Chief Relationship Officer

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dallas Theater Center has announced Robin Plata as Chief Relationship Officer starting January 5, 2026. Plata most recently served as the Director of Development at AT&T Performing Arts Center. From 2010-2022, Plata worked in multiple capacities at Dallas Theater Center in the Development department, including serving as Director of Development from 2020-2022.

“Robin's return comes at a pivotal moment for DTC,” said Kevin Moriarty, Executive Director, “Her leadership will be instrumental in galvanizing donor engagement, deepening patron relationships and aligning fundraising efforts across the organization. I'm profoundly grateful to our exceptional Search Committee whose time, insight and unrelenting commitment led us to this outcome.”

Plata was selected for the role after a national search led by Arts Consulting Group. The search committee included Diane Brierley, Lynn Richardson, Hamilton A Sneed, Krista Weinstein, Linda Lipscomb (Interim Director of Development) and Gabriel Vazquez (Director of EDI & People Operations). Interim Director of Development Linda Lipscomb, who joined DTC in May, will remain in a consultant capacity for the remainder of the season to support the transition.

Arts Consulting Group (ACG) is a leading provider of executive searches in the arts and culture industry. As specialists in the management of arts and cultural institutions, ACG is recognized internationally for their personalized approach that leads to extraordinary results.

"I have been inspired by DTC's vision and innovation since seeing Kevin's first production of Tommy in 2008,” said Robin Plata, “Since then, DTC's productions have helped me connect with total strangers, process difficult emotions, and escape to fantastical worlds. I am thrilled to return home and deepen DTC's connection to our community."

Plata joins the organization in the midst of its 66th season, which continues this month with performances of A Christmas Carol, and features four more productions: Fat Ham, Where We Stand, Ragtime, and Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem. Fat Ham and Where We Stand are produced in association with Stage West Theatre.

“With Robin's return, along with the announcement in the coming weeks of a new Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, DTC is poised for growth, renewal and impact,” said Moriarty, “I'm thrilled she's returning home to Dallas Theater Center.”

