OAK CLIFF CAROL To Return To The Dallas Stage After Four Year Haitus

After a four year hiatus, Oak Cliff Carol will makes its way back to the storied streets of Oak Cliff. Told through R&B, Gospel, Pop and Rock music, the female focused adaptation of Dickens' classic reminds everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

"The 2021 production resonated deeply with our audience." shares Urban Arts Collectives Producing Executive Director Jiles R King II. "Something about a familiar story with a hometown twist tugs at the holiday heart strings."

In this year's adaptation, Essence Scrooge has built a booming beauty empire - but her success came at a cost. Cold-hearted and cutthroat, she's lost touch with her community and compassion. That is, until one unforgettable Christmas Eve, when three spirited guides from Oak Cliff appear to take her on a soulful journey through her past, present, and future.

An Oak Cliff Carol is directed by Jiles R. King II and stars Aysia Beal (Essence Scrooge), Jerisha Goodwine (Destiny Williams), Taylor Pierce (Shayla Richardson), Shennaya King (Keisha Brooks), Eric Carter (Marcus Johnson), Stephanie Sullivan (The Waitress/Mrs Eleanor Johnson), Jerrah Amire (The Girl/Hope), Christopher Murray (Carlos Vincent), Kirschen Wolford (Pastor Chris Mitchell), Branon Gilbert (Paul Chatman) and Lytsia Green (Tasha).

The creative team includes scenic design by Tami Gamble, lighting design by Oscar Mendez, costumes and vocal direction by Shennaya King and stage management by Lailah Ford.

An Oak Cliff Carol runs December 17-21, 2025 at Bryant Hall, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday through Sunday at 8:00pm and Matinee performances are at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Press night is Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7:30pm.

