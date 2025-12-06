 tracker
MBS Productions' THE BEULAVILLE BAPTIST BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A BUR-LESS-Q NUTCRACKER Returns

This marks the show's 17th season.

By: Dec. 06, 2025
MBS Productions' THE BEULAVILLE BAPTIST BOOK CLUB PRESENTS: A BUR-LESS-Q NUTCRACKER Returns Image

MBC Productions' The Beulaville Baptist Book Club Presents: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker returns.

Now in its 17th year with over 400 performances, A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker is the longest-running Nutcracker in Texas history — and the most loved Nutcracker in the USA, winner of the National Nutcracker Award.

Performances are: Thursday, December 4 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m.; Thurrsday, December 11 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, December 18 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 20 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 21 at 2 p.m.; Friday, December 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 27 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 28 at 2 p.m.

With 8 BroadwayWorld nominations, dazzling choreography, outrageous humor, and a cast that knows exactly how to turn up the sparkle, this is the Nutcracker for anyone who ever wanted to laugh out loud at the ballet. (Here, it's encouraged.)



