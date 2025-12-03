STOMP Will Come To The Coppell Arts Center For Two Performances In January

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The international percussion production STOMP will come to the Coppell Arts Center for two performances on Sunday, January 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The production will include updated and restructured sections along with two new routines featuring props such as tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

Tickets range from $68.89 to $81.53 and are available through the venue’s box office at 972-304-7047.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Originating as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has expanded over more than three decades into an international touring production seen in more than 50 countries by over 26 million people. Created in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the show continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia following multi-year engagements in London’s West End and New York’s Orpheum Theatre, as well as extended runs in San Francisco, Boston, and Las Vegas. The production incorporates updated material that transforms everyday items—including supermarket carts, plumbing fixtures, paint cans, and kitchen sinks—into percussive instruments.

STOMP has received an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, a New York Obie Award, and a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience. Additional projects have earned an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations, and an Emmy Award for the HBO special Stomp Out Loud.

TICKETING INFORMATION

