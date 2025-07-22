ROCK OF AGES Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehouse Theatre is turning up the volume this summer with the smash-hit jukebox musical Rock of Ages, running August 7-24. This high-energy show is packed with big hair, big dreams, and even bigger rock anthems. Get ready for a feel-good blast of nostalgia, love, and rock ‘n’ roll!

Set in the late 1980s on Hollywood's iconic Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages tells the story of aspiring rock star Drew and small-town girl Sherri. As they chase their dreams at one of the Strip's last legendary venues, German developers threaten to turn the area into a strip mall. Can they save the Strip with the power of rock 'n' roll? Featuring hits from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more, this musical promises a rocking good time!

“Directing Rock of Ages has been a wild ride! We’re cranking it up to eleven and serving Nothin’ But a Good Time. This cast is ready to Hit You With Their Best Shot every night! So grab your hairspray, Don’t Stop Believin’, and Cum On Feel The Noize with this nonstop 80’s party, because once we start rockin’, We’re Not Gonna Take It easy on anyone!” says director Benjamin Keegan Arnold.

Tickets to Rock of Ages running at The Firehouse Theatre August 7-24, are $39 for adults and $35 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Saturday matinee performances are $35. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $17 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability.