Lauren Hance Brings HOLY O To The International Fort Worth Fringe Festival

Playwright and performer Lauren Hance will bring her multi-award-winning solo show Holy O to the International Fort Worth Fringe Festival this September. Hance, who grew up in the DFW area, will finally showcase her acclaimed work in her hometown after touring the piece across North America for the past four years.

Holy O takes an honest and vulnerable look at women, sex, and spirituality. “The show is a cross between Fleabag and The Vagina Monologues. It’s for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental,” said director and developer Amelia Peterson.

An interactive solo dramedy, Holy O places the audience directly into the action as the “saints” advising main character Vera. Vera longs to be a nun but can’t let go of her past—or her vibrators. Her rapturous prayers and conflicted choices lead to a series of choose-your-own-adventure-style moments that explore the connections between body, spirit, and sexuality.

“I wrote the show I needed,” said Hance. “I wanted to have authentic conversations about the deeper aspects of life. Thankfully, audiences have said, ‘me too!’” Audiences have described Holy O as “spellbinding,” “very inviting,” “winningly awkward,” and “all human.”

Co-director Cathy Lam-Patrie added, “Holy O offers a safe space to listen to the stories of women, and a chance to reimagine a world of honesty, intimacy, and hope.”

Lauren Hance (Writer/Performer) has performed across North America, with a career spanning acting, improvisation, producing, directing, and playwriting. She is also host and producer of the podcast What the Fringe?!.

Amelia Peterson (Developer/Director) has spent much of her career supporting new playwrights through festivals such as the Kennedy Center’s Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.

Cathy Lam-Patrie (Co-Director) is an internationally recognized producer from Hong Kong devoted to advancing work focused on justice. She received the 2024 Hong Kong Young Artist of the Year Award and produced A Funeral for My Friend Who is Still Alive, winner of the Scotsman Fringe First Award at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.