AT THIS PERFORMANCE Returns To The Green Room 42 On August 21

Featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from SHUCKED; KIMBERLY AKIMBO; ALADDIN; HERE LIES LOVE and CAMELOT.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

AT THIS PERFORMANCE…  returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SHUCKED; KIMBERLY AKIMBO; ALADDIN; HERE LIES LOVE and CAMELOT.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, August 21st  at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. 

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 166th edition are Caleb Barnett (Understudy for the roles of Genie, Babkak and The Sultan in Aladdin); Roy Flores (Understudy for the roles of Marcos and Aquino in Here Lies Love); Skye Alyssa Friedman (Understudy for the roles of Delia and Teresa in the Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo), Christian Mark Gibbs (Understudy for the role of Lancelot du Lac in Camelot); Holly Gould (Understudy for the role of Mordred in Camelot); Traci Elaine Lee (Understudy for the role of Maizy in Shucked), Jaygee Macapugay (Alternate for the role of Imelda in Here Lies Love);and Valerie Torres-Rosario (Understudy for the role of Guenevere in Camelot). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

 At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of  1189 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5730 roles in 634 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Korie Lee Blossey, Ben Bogen, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Todd Buonopane, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels,  Charity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBose, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie Funke, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Lana Gordon, Alex Joseph Grayson, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff,  Becky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall,  Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty,  Keirsten Hodgens, Jim Hogan, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam Kaplan, Kendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Kristina Leopold, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Joseph London, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Ginna Claire Mason,  Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas,  Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Sayo Oni, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous,  Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler,  Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, Kevin Spirtas,  Edward Staudenmayer,  Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis Stowe,  Eric Lajuan Summers,  Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Lily Tamburo, Julius Thomas III, Salisha Thomas, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena Wang,  Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed,  DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Sidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, David Wright Jr,  Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

 

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. 




