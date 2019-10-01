Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, October 19, 2019
CBS has released the upcoming storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, October 19:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Rio" - A single mother seeks Brandon's help finding a furry friend for her non-verbal daughter.
But before an abandoned Cocker Spaniel, named Rio, is identified as the perfect match, the dog must shed a few pounds and become familiar with sign language. (New)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Mobility Scooter" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The inventor of the Alinker bike that's changing the world for those with limited mobility; the school bus tracker cutting out waiting at bus stops; a shoe sole sensor keeping track of your feet; and, when tech began to aid accessibility. (New)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Bots, Bears, and Bones" - A mechanical engineer who teaches robots to dance, a carnivore ecologist who tracks bears, and a paleoanthropologist who studies the evolution of the human diet by looking at the markings on million-year-old bones! Dr. Brain explains the brain Science behind softball. (New)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"A Case of Cats and Dogs" - Dr. Lewis treats a long-time patient with an unusual growth on his eyelid. Then, new mom Princess the cat is rushed to the clinic with her kittens and something strange in her stomach. Can Dr. Alex solve this mystery? (New)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Hawk-y Arena" - Hope takes a trip to Toronto where a hawk is trapped in an ice rink, and a pair of hikers help rescue a deer from the ocean. (New)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"Hoo's Your Mane Man?" - Find out what makes an owl and a dog a dynamic duo. Plus, a fearless dachshund loves to lie around with a loyal Barbary lion. (New)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
