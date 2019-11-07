Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, November 16, 2019
Below are the upcoming storylines for "One Magnificent Morning" on The CW on Saturday, November 16, 2019:
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
306 - Rolling Dog Ranch
Jack and his wife Sue are in Montana meeting up with some amazing people who are taking animal rescue to whole new level! First, a couple that left big city life to run a ranch dedicated to animals in need. They meet blind and disabled dogs, horses and cats -- each with an amazing story. Then, they head to a groundbreaking animal shelter. This is one adventure that is sure to touch your heart.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
407 - Sanbona Wildlife Reserve
Join Jack and his family as they head to South Africa's Western Cape to discover the Sanbona Wildlife Reserve! This distinctive land where the San people once lived is home to loads of unique animal experiences, from an up-close look at a trio of cheetah on the hunt, and a family of cliff-dwelling Baboons to Lions on the prowl. Don't miss this adventure into the seldom-seen eco-systems of Sanbona.
JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD
908 - Into the Cloud Forest
Jack heads into the mystical and mysterious Mashpi cloud forest in Ecuador, where the rainforest meets the Andes Mountains. The forest is buzzing with hundreds of hummingbirds, bats, snakes and butterflies!
THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL
307 - Stories From Sea Level
Kevin surfs with pro Sam Hammer and cruises the bay with marine biologist Chris Wojcik. Sea-level foundation footings go in in Bay Head while fiber cement siding and composite decking dress up the Pt. Pleasant exterior. Richard takes a victory lap in Manasquan as flooring and fixtures are in and Rita's house is finished.
CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES
207 - Paws for Help
Hosted by Eva LaRue. Learning about the boundaries between people and wildlife; Women who rescue wild horses. A visit to the vet and tips for your pet; A specialty service dog transforms a girl's life.
DID I MENTION INVENTION?
207 - BAT BnB
Host Alie Ward shows us: The dog washing wand invented 20 years ago by a 4th grader, that's a hit today. The Bat BnB keeping bugs at bay. The device that allows doctors to examine you from the other side of the world. And, the inventors of the Chairless Chair.
8:00-8:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
8:30-9:00 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:00-9:30 AM ET JACK HANNA'S INTO THE WILD (E/I)
9:30-10:00 AM ET THIS OLD HOUSE: TRADE SCHOOL (E/I)
10:00-10:30 AM ET CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL'S ANIMAL TALES (E/I)
10:30-11:00 AM ET DID I MENTION INVENTION?
RATING - TVG, 13-16
