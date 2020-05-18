Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 5/18-5/22

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 18-22 are as follows (subject to change):

- Rita Wilson; "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable prices

- The Political View with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

- Jennifer and Andre Laubach who both tested positive for the coronavirus while expecting twins; Nick Cannon ("The Masked Singer")

- Yvette Nicole Brown ("The Big Fib")

- Zach Braff and Donald Faison (podcast, "Fake Doctors, Real Friends")