Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 11/25-11/29
CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.
Monday, Nov. 25
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her latest film "Knives Out"; television judges Carson Kressley and Wanda Wen discuss their upcoming holiday gift-wrapping competition series (n)
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Actor Don Johnson discusses his latest film, "Knives Out" (n)
Wednesday, Nov. 27
GRAMMY-winning country singer Shania Twain discusses her Las Vegas residency, "Let's Go" (n)
Thursday, Nov. 28
THE TALK celebrates Halloween with its fifth annual "Rocktober Lip Sync War" when hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond transform into some of music's biggest names and compete against each other with elaborate performances; including special guest host television personality Kelly Osbourne (OAD: 10/31/19)
Friday, Nov. 29
THE TALK is preempted due to CBS Sports: NCAA Football.
RATING: TV14-DL (Rating may change on day of broadcast due to specific subject matter.)
