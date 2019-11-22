Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 11/22-11/29
Friday, Nov. 22
Daniel Craig; Lena Waithe; "Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander" Night 5 (n)
*Monday, Nov. 25
Robert De Niro; J.J. Abrams (n)
*Tuesday, Nov. 26
Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren (n)
*Wednesday, Nov. 27
LL Cool J, from the CBS drama NCIS: LOS ANGELES; interview with and cooking demo by José Andrés (n)
*Thursday, Nov. 28
Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen; "MasterChef Junior" Contestants (OAD: 11/6/19)
*Friday, Nov. 29
Jennifer Aniston; Thomas Middleditch (OAD: 10/29/19)
