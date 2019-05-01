Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/1-5/9
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Wednesday, May 1
TV personality Dr. Phil; actor Timothy Simons; musical performance by Ashley Tisdale (n)
*Thursday, May 2
Actress Anna Faris; actor Kunal Nayyar; musical performance by Shaggy (n)
Friday, May 3
Actress Kate Beckinsale; actor Milo Ventimiglia; musical performance by Better Oblivion Community Center (OAD: 3/14/19)
*Monday, May 6
Actress Charlize Theron; actor Seth Rogen (n)
*Tuesday, May 7
Actor Jamie Bell; musical performance by Tom Odell (n)
*Wednesday, May 8
Actress Christina Applegate; actor Kenneth Branagh (n)
*Thursday, May 9
Actress Anne Hathaway; actress Rebel Wilson (n)
