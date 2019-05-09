Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 5/9-5/17

Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.

In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.

"Last Call with Carson Daly" is produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Carson Daly are the executive producers.



Thursday, May 9: Guests include Katie Nolan with musical guest Hælos and guest Diarra Kilpatrick.



Friday, May 10: Guests include DeWanda Wise with musical guest Blackberry Smoke and guest Lily Mirojnick. (OAD 4/8/19)



**Monday, May 13: Guests include Ed Begley, Jr. with musical guest HalfNoise and guest Nate Bargatze.



**Tuesday, May 14: Guests include Nate Corddry with musical guest Rayland Baxter and guest Griffin Newman.



**Wednesday, May 15: Guests include Michael Emerson with musical guest T. Hardy Morris and guest Kathryn Newton.



**Thursday, May 16: Guests include Lance Reddick with musical guest Mattiel and guest Mike Moh.



**Friday, May 17: Guest include Stephen Root, with musical guest Cavetown and guest Emmy Raver-Lampman. (OAD 4/10/19)



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions





