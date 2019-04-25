Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 4/25 -5/3





Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo."Last Call with Carson Daly" is produced by Universal Television. Stewart Bailey and Carson Daly are the executive producers.Thursday, April 25: Guests include Jason Isaacs with musical guest T. Hardy Morris and guest Esmé Creed- Miles. (OAD 4/2/19)Friday, April 26: Guests include Robin Tunney with musical guest Mattiel and guest Stefania LaVie Owen. (OAD 4/3/19)**Monday, April 29: Guests include Bill Pullman with musical guest Talos and guest Vir Das.**Tuesday, April 30: Guests include Maggie Siff with musical guest BadFlower and guest Julius Sharpe.**Wednesday, May 1: Guests include Jared Harris with musical guest Morgxn and guest Diane Guerrero.**Thursday, May 2: Guests include Anna Chlumpsy with musical guest Robert Delong and guest King Keraun.**Friday, May 3: Guests include Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Kirby Howell-Baptiste.These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions