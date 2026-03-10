DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Set For Omaha Performing Arts 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) will bring nine shows to Omaha in its 2026/2027 Broadway Season. The Broadway season includes Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, The Sound of Music and Hell’s Kitchen. Beetlejuice and The Book of Mormon may be added to subscribers’ packages.

New Broadway season subscriptions start at $305 and payment plans are available.

Learn more about the full season below!

Death Becomes Her

Oct. 27–Nov. 1, 2026

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning, drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film, with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

Beetlejuice

Nov. 20–21, 2026

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Omaha by popular demand.

Maybe Happy Ending

Dec. 8–13, 2026

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

Jan. 20–27, 2027

Be Our Guest at Beauty and The Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years.

The Phantom of the Opera

Feb. 17–28, 2027

The Phantom now returns to Omaha in a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical.

The Great Gatsby

March 30–April 4, 2027

The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

The Sound of Music

April 27–May 2, 2027

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed — it’s meant to be shared.

The Book of Mormon

May 18–23, 2027

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Hell's Kitchen

June 22–27, 2027

Hell’s Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali — a 17-year-old girl full of fire.