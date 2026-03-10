DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Set For Omaha Performing Arts 2026-27 Season
The season also becomes Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, The Sound of Music and Hell’s Kitchen.
Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) will bring nine shows to Omaha in its 2026/2027 Broadway Season. The Broadway season includes Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, The Sound of Music and Hell’s Kitchen. Beetlejuice and The Book of Mormon may be added to subscribers’ packages.
New Broadway season subscriptions start at $305 and payment plans are available.
Learn more about the full season below!
Death Becomes Her
Oct. 27–Nov. 1, 2026
Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning, drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film, with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.
Beetlejuice
Nov. 20–21, 2026
He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Omaha by popular demand.
Maybe Happy Ending
Dec. 8–13, 2026
Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
Jan. 20–27, 2027
Be Our Guest at Beauty and The Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years.
The Phantom of the Opera
Feb. 17–28, 2027
The Phantom now returns to Omaha in a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical.
The Great Gatsby
March 30–April 4, 2027
The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
The Sound of Music
April 27–May 2, 2027
For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed — it’s meant to be shared.
The Book of Mormon
May 18–23, 2027
This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
Hell's Kitchen
June 22–27, 2027
Hell’s Kitchen, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali — a 17-year-old girl full of fire.
