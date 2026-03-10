BWW Q&A: Jeremy Woodard Talks COME FROM AWAY at Theatre Raleigh

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company recognized for its high-caliber musicals, dramas, and concert series featuring exceptional talent. Since 2023, its productions have spotlighted acclaimed stage and screen performers including Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Kim Zimmer, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz. In 2024, Broadway stars Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker headlined the company's production of Bull Durham, a New Musical.

Jeremy returns to Come From Away and Kevin T. after previously playing the role on the national Broadway tour. His other credits include Earl in the national tour of Waitress, Fiyero on the second national tour of Waitress, and Rock of Ages on Broadway,

What initially attracted you to the role of Kevin T. in Come From Away?

It wasn’t so much the role itself as it was the show on a whole. I saw the show in NY and knew nothing about it. MY jaw was on the floor right away and i left the theatre feeling jealous of those actors but also dying to do that show. It felt like an amazing play that just happened to have amazing music and one of the most amazing stories. It was perfect in my opinion.

How does revisiting the character of Kevin T. for Theatre Raleigh differ from your previous portrayal in the national Broadway tour?

Well the base of the character will obviously stay the same. He’s a real person that did and said what you are seeing. So my portrayal won’t change in that regard. But the production on a whole will be completely different. New direction. NEw choreography. And all of that will obviously lead to finding new moments which will inherently make it different from before. And that’s a good thing. New take. Will make it feel fresh. I’m excited for that.

In what ways has the character of Kevin T. evolved in this smaller production?

We shall see. I’ll get back to you once we get going :)

What unique challenges and opportunities does the role offer you as an actor?

Well the biggest challenge is trying to be truthful. I’ve met Kevin. (He’s awesome). And i e chatted with him and he’s told me what he was doing and how he was feeling while going thru all of this. So the challenge is trying to simply play that accurately and truthfully. Hopefully he approves haha

How do you prepare for the emotional demands of this role?

Just reminding yourself to stay grounded and breathe. This show is extremely emotional. I don’t want give away anything but there are several moments where you gotta stay focused because it does trigger memories. For the audience as well. That’s the beauty of this show. One second you’re about to cry your eyes out and then immediately you will be laughing your tale off. I mean it when i say…it’s dang near the perfect show (in my opinion)

How has your previous experience with the character influenced your interpretation in this production?

Again, something that remains to be seen. But i will be open to everything the new experience offers :)

Why must audiences come and see the show?

The story. It’s not a story about 9/11, it’s a story about 9/12. And wha these people did to take care of 7,000 strangers. It’s how the world should work 24/7 and not just when there is a crisis. And again, on top of it all, it’s put together almost flawlessly. It flys. 90 minutes, tears, laughter, excellent music. You’ll leave the theater being blown away and you’ll wanna see it over and over again. Trust me.