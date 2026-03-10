The Beach Boys to Celebrate PET SOUNDS 60th Anniversary at RiverEdge Park

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Beach Boys will perform at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, Illinois on Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will mark the United States’ 250th anniversary while also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the band’s landmark album Pet Sounds.

For more than five decades, The Beach Boys have remained one of the most recognizable groups in American music. Since co-founder and lead singer Mike Love wrote the lyrics to the band’s first hit “Surfin’” in 1961, the group has produced a series of songs that became staples of popular music, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Kokomo.”

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned over 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards. Over the course of their career, The Beach Boys have also performed thousands of concerts worldwide.

The compilation album Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys, a 30-track collection of the group’s most popular songs, has sold more than three million copies in the United States since its release.

Recent projects have continued to highlight the band’s legacy. In 2024, a documentary about The Beach Boys premiered on Disney+, directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny. The film includes archival footage and interviews with band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston, along with commentary from artists including Lindsey Buckingham and Janelle Monáe. The documentary’s soundtrack, released through Capitol/UMe, features classic songs along with the bonus track “Little Blue Bathing Suit” by Stephen Sanchez.

In 2023, the group was honored in the CBS special Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, which featured performances by Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend, and Mumford & Sons.

In June 2025, Mike Love was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The band currently performs with Love alongside musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, John Wedemeyer, and Chris Cron.

Ticket Information

The Beach Boys will perform Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. at RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway in Aurora, Illinois. Tickets are $57 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. All tickets are general admission.

Tickets are available at riveredgeaurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, at RiverEdge’s satellite box office at Paramount Theatre (23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora), or at RiverEdge Park on the day of the show.