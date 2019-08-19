Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 8/19-8/23
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Aug. 19-23 (subject to change):
Monday, Aug. 19 (OAD: 7/18)
1. Billy Eichner ("The Lion King") 2. Sean McVay (L.A. Rams) 3. Musical Guest Spoon
Tuesday, Aug. 20 (OAD: 8/14)
1. Jim Gaffigan 2. Dave Salmoni ("Big, Small & Deadly") 3. Musical Guest Snoop Dogg
Wednesday, Aug. 21 (OAD: 7/9)
1. Donald Glover ("The Lion King") 2. D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place") 3. Stand-Up Comedy with Beth Stelling at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club
Thursday, Aug. 22 (OAD: 8/6)
1. Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora") 2. Robin Thede ("A Black Lady Sketch Show") 3. Brad Paisley 4. Musical Guest Max ft. Quinn XCII
Friday, Aug. 23 (OAD: 8/13)
1. Henry Winkler ("Barry") 2. Roselyn Sanchez ("Grand Hotel") 3. Musical Guest Daniel Caesar
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
