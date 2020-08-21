Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - 8/24 - 8/29

Guests will include Mary J. Blige, Lewis Capaldi & more!

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 24-29. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and actress Mary J. Blige ("Power Book II"); cooking with TikTok star chef Shereen Pavlides- A performance by Lukas Graham; financial advice from Sharks Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran; cooking with TikTok star chef Michael Spurlock- Cooking with TikTok star chef Jessica Woo- Host Carlos Watson ("The Carlos Watson Show"); author Eden Grinshpan ("Eating Out Loud")- The GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Lewis Capaldi- Binge This! with Daryn Carp

View More TV Stories Related Articles