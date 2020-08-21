Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on ABC - 8/24 - 8/29
Guests will include Mary J. Blige, Lewis Capaldi & more!
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 24-29. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 24 - Executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and actress Mary J. Blige ("Power Book II"); cooking with TikTok star chef Shereen Pavlides
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - A performance by Lukas Graham; financial advice from Sharks Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran; cooking with TikTok star chef Michael Spurlock
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Cooking with TikTok star chef Jessica Woo
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Host Carlos Watson ("The Carlos Watson Show"); author Eden Grinshpan ("Eating Out Loud")
Friday, Aug. 28 - The GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Lewis Capaldi
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Binge This! with Daryn Carp
