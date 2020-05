Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/18-5/23

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 18-23. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actor Will Forte ("SCOOB!"); "American Idol" winner and runner up; Michael Jordan's children Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine Jordan ("The Last Dance")Actress Janelle Monáe ("Homecoming"); a performance by Andy Grammer- Television personality Martha Stewart ("Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart"); author Anna Solomon ("The Book of V."); a performance by Ne-Yo- Executive producer Stephen Curry and commentator Rob Riggle ("Holey Moley"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- TBA- Memorial Day deals with Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto; cooking with "GMA" chef-in-residence Michael Symon

Related Articles View More TV Stories