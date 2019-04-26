Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 4/29-5/3
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of April 29-May 3. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, April 29 - Comedian and author Craig Ferguson ("Riding the Elephant: A Memoir of Altercations, Humiliations, Hallucinations, and Observations"); actress Tiffani Thiessen and her husband, actor Brady Smith ("You're Missing It!"); musician Roger Taylor ("The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story")
Tuesday, April 30 - Robin Roberts' exclusive interview with presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden; actor and singer Hugh Jackman ("The Man. The Music. The presidential candidate Joe Biden Show."); actresses Charlotte Hope and Laura Carmichael ("The Spanish Princess")
Wednesday, May 1 - Robin Roberts sits down with Alex Trebek; actors Justice Smith ("Pokémon: Detective Pikachu"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, May 2 - Actors Ryan Reynolds ("Pokémon: Detective Pikachu"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 3 - Bachelorettes Emily Maynard, Rachel Lindsay, Ali Fedotowsky and Deanna Stagliano ("The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!")
