Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 2/15-2/21
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, February 15
- Saturday Sessions: Bonny Light Horseman
- The Dish: Claudia Fleming
- Nnamdi Asomugha, former NFL All-Pro-turned-Broadway actor
Monday, February 17
- H. Beecher Hicks & Dr. Dina Bennett, President & Senior Curator for the National Museum of African American Music
- Gretchen Rubin, host of Happier podcast
Tuesday, February 18
- Gordon Corera, author of Russians Among Us: Sleeper Cells, Ghost Stories and THE HUNT for Putin's Agents
- Susan Fowler, author of Whistleblower: My Journey to SILICON VALLEY and Fight for Justice at Uber
- Supermodels Beverly Johnson & Winnie Harlow
Wednesday, February 19
- 3 Meals series in Ohio
Thursday, February 20
- TBD
Friday, February 21
- Steven Levy, author of Facebook: The INSIDE STORY
