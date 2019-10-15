Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/14-10/18
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.
**Monday, October 14: ANNA FARIS signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/25/19
**Tuesday, October 15: BARBIE FERREIRA & ALEXA DEMIE plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/30/19
**Wednesday, October 16: MEGHAN TRAINOR plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/2/19
**Thursday, October 17: NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/8/19
**Friday, October 18: AMERICA FERRERA plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/3/19
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
