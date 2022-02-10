Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, February 16, 2022

In the season two finale of "The Chase," Ken "The Professor" Jennings takes center stage as the Chaser in a race against the clock. (TV-PG)"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.Watch a clip from the series here: