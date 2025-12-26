Interview: Isaac Ryckeghem of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We recently spoke with Isaac, who portrays Caiaphas in the current production of Jesus Christ Superstar, now playing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts through December 28, 2025. In our conversation, Isaac shares what he enjoys most about stepping into the role, his favorite moments and music from the show, and why this production continues to resonate with audiences. He also talks about the meaning he finds in the story, his love of the holiday season, and what it’s been like spending time in Minnesota for the first time. It’s a thoughtful look at both the show and the performer bringing one of its most commanding characters to life.

What do you enjoy most about your role in the production of JCSS?

My favorite part about playing Caiaphas is, aside from the fun of getting to play with that "booming" low voice, the sense of mystery and authority that the character brings. The ominous lighting and costumes really set the tone, and it’s exciting to be part of the "cool bad guys" in the story.

What is one of your top favorite songs in JCSS?

"Damned for All Time (Blood Money)" has always been my favorite song. Even though this production doesn’t have an intermission, this track feels like the climax of Act 1. I think it’s brilliantly written—there’s so much intensity and depth in the lyrics and the music.

What is your favorite moment in JCSS?

My favorite moment to perform is definitely the opening lines between Annas (Kodiak Thompson) and me at the beginning of "Jesus Must Die." It really sets the tone for our “bad boy band” vibe and kicks off the high energy for that scene.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

Even though JCSS has strong religious undertones, I think it’s ultimately a story about hope and betrayal. It’s a sad story that many are familiar with, but when placed in this specific context, it carries a unique, uplifting energy.

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

Happy holidays! What I love most about this time of year is the chance to spend quality time with family. I’m also all about snowy weather and cozying up under 30 blankets, so Christmas is definitely my favorite season.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

Although I was born in Rock Island, IL, and grew up in Chicago, I’ve never spent much time in Minnesota before this! A lot of us in the cast have checked out the Mall of America a few times—it’s pretty awe-inspiring. I'm definitely hoping to explore more of the area while I'm here.

Thank you Isaac for your time! We're glad to have you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Eagan Summer Theatre) 12.3% of votes 2. URINETOWN (Buffalo Community Theatre) 10.7% of votes 3. CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES (Rags to Rags Productions) 7.4% of votes Vote Now!