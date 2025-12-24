Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ, The Brunton

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Despite the partial closure of Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre back in 2023, the spirit of the honest toun’s much-loved local theatre remains alive in The Brunton’s continued running of shows in several replacement venues across East Lothian. Whilst the spirit remains, the beloved Brunton panto returns for another year with 2025’s production of The Wizard of Oz, one of this year’s best pantos that Scottish theatre has to offer.

When any form of media’s target audience is children and families as a whole, it becomes very easy for the artists involved to take it as an easy ride that can succeed on minimal creativity, childish humour, and basic references from the previous year. A good panto, though, is not defined by such. Instead, a good panto does not aim to impress only the youngest person in the room, but to entertain everyone in the audience.

In the case of The Brunton’s production of The Wizard of Oz, this is a show that has something for everyone. Sure, there is some immature humour, and you better believe there are 6-7 references aplenty, but there are also biting political gags, impressively choreographed musical numbers, and some lovely messaging about the acceptance of others as well as the acceptance of oneself.

One must applaud writers Jack Nurse and Robbie Gordon for the brilliant script that they have delivered. Granted, the source material certainly provides them with a solid enough outline that it would be hard to go wrong, but the two writers have merely taken the bare bones of the original tale and crafted a brilliant show that is full of heart and charming as hell.

Naturally, the hard work of the directors, the crew members, and everyone involved is what really makes the play as good as it is. As great as the writing is, it all comes to life thanks to the gorgeous sets, the fabulous lighting and the wonderful costumes.

That said, a show is only as good as those who perform it, and this show is filled to the brim with charismatic performers. Admittedly, some are let down by characters who feel a little one-note or repetitive in the moments they are given, but several actors on stage elevate both each other and the writing as a whole.

Graham Crammond, a legendary Panto Dame at this point, kills it as Glinda the Good Witch, delivering some of the show’s greatest lines and never failing to get a laugh out of the audience. Ben Cunningham is also a highlight, playing the goofy, brainless Scarecrow, whose daft yet loveable antics are delivered with such a sincerity that one can’t help but be won over by the actor.

Easily the standout of the show, however, is Caitlin Anderson as Dorothy. Anderson is enchanting in the role, capturing the innocence and childlike wonder of the character made famous by Judy Garland over eighty-five years ago, all the while putting her own spin on it, too. With some terrific line deliveries, great comedic timing, and a beautiful singing voice, Anderson is easily the best part of the show.

Another year, another panto, and another excellent show from The Brunton. Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, this production of The Wizard of Oz is sure to be a great time for the whole family. With a clever, well-written script and an impressive lead performance from Caitlin Anderson, this year’s Brunton panto is not to be missed.

The Wizard of Oz runs at Loretto Theatre until 27 December

