LUCKY STIFF to Present Final Extension at Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre's opening Winter Mainstage production, Lucky Stiff, has been extended for a final time through January 11, 2026. With Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Music by Stephen Flaherty – the Tony-winning duo behind Ragtime and Seussical – this fast-paced and funny musical misadventure has audiences demanding more.

In this zany escapade, mild-mannered shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon must escort the taxidermized body of his murdered uncle on a “vacation” to Monte Carlo. If Harry succeeds in passing his uncle off as alive, he’ll inherit six million dollars. If not, the fortune goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn – or worse, into the hands of his uncle’s gun-toting ex!

“Lucky Stiff is a hidden gem,” explains Barrett Riggins, who plays Harry Witherspoon. “Ahrens and Flaherty are currently represented on Broadway in the show Ragtime, and they wrote the music for Anastasia as well. They’re top-notch writers, and this is one of their earlier shows. I think everyone will enjoy it.”

Lucky Stiff is directed by Ben Liebert, whose directing and choreography credits at FST include Jersey Boys and Waitress. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

The cast features Barrett Riggins* as Harry Witherspoon, Amanda Rose* as Annabel Glick, Laura Yen Solito* as Rita La Porta, Scott Cote* as Vinnie Diruzzio, James Patterson* as Luigi Gaudi, Sarah Hund* as Woman 1, Soraiah Williams as Woman 2, Jason Pintar* as Man 1, and Brad Myer as Man 2. ABC7 Meteorologist John Scalzi guest stars as “The Body.”

“I play a dead person, so that’s that,” jokes ABC7 Meteorologist John Scalzi. “But audiences love to see the antics these actors pull off. They are so creative, and they do such fun things. Audiences are howling. We’re getting standing ovations! All I do is have the best seat in the house and watch these brilliant people perform all around me.”

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director and Musical Staging), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Ben Rawson (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Harry Nadal (Costume Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound & Light Board Operator), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Matthew Parvin* (AEA Assistant Stage Manager), Nathaniel Avery, Sage Brown, and Mariana Villarreal (Stage Management Interns)

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

