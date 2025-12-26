Review: SNOOP DOGG'S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY at U.S. Bank Stadium

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium was more than just football — it was a full-scale holiday celebration. The Minnesota Vikings faced the Detroit Lions in a Netflix broadcast that combined high-energy performances, celebrity appearances, and a 23–10 Vikings victory that thrilled fans both in the stadium and at home.

Before the first snap, actor and lifelong Vikings fan Josh Duhamel set the tone, leading a thunderous Skol chant and blowing the Gjallarhorn, giving the crowd a moment of pure Minnesota pride.

Andrea and Matt Bocelli photo by Elizabeth Flores

Halftime became the centerpiece of the celebration with Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party. Snoop brought his signature cool to the stage, performing classics like “The Next Episode” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.” Country star Lainey Wilson added festive warmth with “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” while K-pop powerhouse trio HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — brought a modern twist to the season with a high-energy rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The show reached its most magical moment when Andrea Bocelli performed “White Christmas” alongside his son Matteo, filling the stadium with soaring, emotional vocals that had fans on their feet.

Lainey Wilson and Snoop Dogg photo by Elizabeth Flores

While the entertainment dazzled, The Vikings’ defense dominated on the field, forcing six turnovers and converting them into 16 points. Big plays from Jordan Addison and other key players ensured Minnesota controlled the game from start to finish, securing the win and giving fans a reason to celebrate both on and off the field.

With its mix of music, celebrity appearances, and Winter Whiteout energy, the Christmas Day broadcast felt like a true holiday event — part concert, part spectacle, and part football game. For fans, it was a memorable way to ring in the season: festive, fun, and topped off with a Vikings victory.

