Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, February 16, 2022

James "The Highroller" Holzhauer returns as this week's Chaser as three new hopefuls face off against him in a race against the clock. (TV-PG)"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.Watch a clip from the series here: