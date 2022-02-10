Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, February 16, 2022

9:00-10:00 p.m. – THE CHASE: “There Is A Time And A Place For A Hawaiian Shirt” (218)

Feb. 10, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Wednesday, February 16, 2022 James "The Highroller" Holzhauer returns as this week's Chaser as three new hopefuls face off against him in a race against the clock. (TV-PG)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

