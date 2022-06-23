Scoop: SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, June 29, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, June 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This week, the Top 10 will dance with new partners, as the studio rounds continue. Dancers will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more, while they dance in pairs and two finalists are sent home in another double elimination in the all-new "Around the World" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, June 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.
Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
