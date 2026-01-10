Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Fort Collins

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Directed by OpenStage’s Associate Artistic Director, Heather Ostberg Johnson, The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie is set to enthrall audiences at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre from January 10 through February 8, 2026.

Johnson is OpenStage’s Associate Artistic Director and a Colorado-based theater maker and movement artist. Her recent work with OpenStage includes directing Pride & Prejudice and Dance Nation, and performing in The 39 Steps, for which she received a Henry award. Known for her dynamic, physical approach to storytelling, Heather brings a wide-ranging background in directing, performance, and devising to her work.

A spine-chilling crime and nowhere to run. Trapped by a relentless blizzard at Monkswell Manor, the Ralstons and their six stranded guests soon discover that murder is afoot — and no one is above suspicion. With every revelation, the tension mounts, alibis begin to fray, and the killer tightens their grip. A perfect storm of intrigue, secrets, and suspense, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit has kept audiences guessing for over 70 years.

The Mousetrap plays from January 10 through February 8. All performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee performances start at 2 p.m.