National Tour of THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Concludes in Taylors, SC

Following a successful national tour, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe returns to South Carolina for a special run in the Upstate, concluding its tour in Taylors.

Produced by The Logos Theatre, this original stage adaptation brings C.S. Lewis’s beloved classic vividly to life for audiences of all ages. Audiences will be transported through the wardrobe and into the magical land of Narnia, where four siblings — the Pevensie children — must face their greatest fears, confront powerful enemies, and discover the true meaning of courage, sacrifice, and hope. With stunning costumes, imaginative staging, and a compelling musical score, this production captures the wonder and depth of one of the most cherished stories of all time.

“C.S. Lewis’s timeless classic, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, is a thrilling adventure for the entire family!” said Noah Stratton, President of The Logos Theatre. “This production comes home to the Logos Theatre for its final stop on its national tour after performing for sold-out crowds around the country. Reserve your seats to see this production that audiences are calling ‘better than Broadway,’ ‘a dream come true,’ and ‘a great reminder of the Gospel.’”

Performances will run from February 13 through March 28, with tickets available for a limited time. This production is ideal for families, school groups, and theatergoers looking for a meaningful and memorable theatrical experience.