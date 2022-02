Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, February 21, 2022

Joe reluctantly accepts Father Ramos' help. Lettie spends the day with Daniela, while Mateo finds an unexpected business partner in Carmen. Veronica uncovers more about Michael. Young Joe and Billy encounter a visitor from their past. (TV-14, DL)

Guest starring is Yul Vazquez as Father Ramos, Ariana Guerra as Rosa Sanchez, Kerri Medders as Young Margaret, Natalia del Riego as Daniela Perez, Susan Ortiz as Marta, Andrew J. West as Michael, Carlos Javier Rivera as Cruz Delgado, Tom Amandes as O.M. Honeycroft, Christopher Wallinger as Father Collins, Manuel Uriza as Manuel Rincón, Julio Macias as Javier, Eduardo DeColosio as Foreman Gonzo and Miguel Angel Garcia as Junior.

"Los Rivales (Rivals)" was written by Talia Gonzalez and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watch a preview of the new series here: