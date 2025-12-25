Review: JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Article Co-written by Emma Bertram, Journalism major at University of Arkansas Little Rock

For the month of December, Junie B. Jones and her friends entertained the masses at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, spreading laughter, mischief, and plenty of elementary-school chaos just in time for the holidays. This festive installment of the Junie B. Jones series leaned into seasonal silliness as Junie navigated classroom traditions, gift-giving confusion, and her very strong opinions about all of it. Directed by Liz McMath, this show is packed with giggles and a warm-hearted message about friendship and generosity. This troupe surpassed all my holiday expectations and became one of my favorite shows for the season.

Cast of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

Photo Credit: Jason Masters

Adapted by Allison Gregory from Barbara Park’s popular book series, the story follows Junie as her patience is tested by classmate Tattletale May. When a classroom Secret Santa exchange pairs Junie with the very student who has been getting under her skin, she sees an opportunity to even the score. Her teacher, Mr. Scary encourages her to think differently, reminding the class that the season is meant for peace and goodwill. Junie must decide whether to act on her irritation or take a more generous approach.

This cast has several favorites of mine, and I was thrilled that they were all in this performance together.

Sarah Nichols, Piper Wallace, Keith Harper

Photo Credit: Jason Masters

Piper Wallace is someone I’ve been following since she was seven years old. From that moment, I knew she was something special, and her standout performance in the title role reconfirmed her place on my favorites list. Wallace captures the character’s blunt honesty and quick temper while grounding her in recognizable childhood behavior, allowing Junie’s missteps and moments of growth to feel authentic.

Junie’s foe May, played by Sarah Nichols, was a standout with her prim-and-proper demeanor and perfectly timed sass, serving as the ideal foil to Junie’s unapologetic exuberance. Nichols leaned into May’s know-it-all tendencies with precision, earning laughs while keeping the rivalry playful rather than mean-spirited, and her confident stage presence made every interaction crackle with comic tension.

Sarah Nichols, Grant Walkins, Brett Ihler, Piper Wallace, Adrian Hinojosa, Keith Harper

Photo Credit: Jason Masters

Brett Ihler as Mr. Scary was serious and funny at the same time, striking a delightful balance between no-nonsense authority and sly humor. His command of the stage anchored the classroom scenes, and with just a look or a well-timed pause, Ihler drew laughs while maintaining the character’s steady presence, making Mr. Scary both believable and endlessly entertaining.

Other favorites include Adrian Hinojosa, who adds another layer of humor through his portrayals of Jose and Mr. Toot, earning frequent laughs with expressive character work that adds momentum to several scenes. Chloe Clement as Lucille prissied around as the rich, self-important classmate with delicious exaggeration, fully committing to Lucille’s over-the-top sense of superiority. Keith Harper as Herb brought an endearing mix of sincerity and quiet humor to the role, grounding the classroom chaos with his earnest reactions and gentle comedic timing. Grant Watkins rounds out the ensemble as Sheldon and Grampa Frank Miller, delivering two sharply contrasted performances. His comedic timing and physicality draw frequent laughter, and he fully embodies each role, clearly distinguishing the nervous energy of Sheldon from the exaggerated warmth of Grampa Frank.

One of my favorite things of all was knowing how accessible the shows were. While I was there, my friend Sandee Pinkstaff from Creative Descriptions provided audio description for patrons who are visually impaired, ensuring that everyone in the audience could fully experience the story. This thoughtful inclusion speaks volumes about AMFA’s commitment to welcoming all audiences and making live theatre an experience meant to be shared by everyone.

Support for Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! is provided in part by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Cindy and Greg Feltus. Children’s Theatre and Performing Arts programs receive additional support from the Shubert Foundation and the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

With its mix of laugh out loud moments and thoughtful lessons, the production gives families a chance to enjoy a familiar character while reflecting on what the holidays are really about. Programming at AMFA continues to educate and entertain, and I can’t wait to see what comes in the new year. For more information, visit their website at https://arkmfa.org.

Reader Reviews

Arkansas Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Arts One Presents) 13.4% of votes 2. CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION (Arkansas State University Theatre) 11.5% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Harding University Theatre) 10.5% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...