Previews: THE PINK UNICORN at Story Keepers

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opening on January 15 is The Pink Unicorn, the intimate and deeply human one-woman play by Elise Forier Edie that a new storytelling nonprofit, Story Keepers is bringing to Tampa Bay in a way few companies would dare.

Before its January 29 to February 1 run at Studio@620 and The Werk Gallery, the production begins in living rooms, backyards, and small community spaces across the region, creating a rare theatrical experience built on closeness, conversation, and courage.

For founder and director Avery Anderson, the play has been a touchstone for years. “I first encountered The Pink Unicorn when I saw it produced in Denver by And Toto Too Theatre Company, a company dedicated to world premieres by female playwrights. They did a truly beautiful production, and the play just stayed with me. It lingered in a way that really great theater does.”

When Story Keepers began shaping its first season, the choice rose to the surface immediately. “When Story Keepers was forming and we were asking ourselves what our very first theatrical offering should be, this play immediately came to mind. It felt urgent, it felt human, and it felt like the right story to lead with.”

In this political climate, despite being written nearly a decade before, the urgency and relevancy has only intensified.

“The world has changed around it in ways that make the story land with even more weight.” Anderson had followed the playwright’s recent updates to the script, including a New York reading responding to anti-trans legislation. “Seeing how the play continued to evolve made it feel even more necessary.”

The decision to stage the show inside private homes was both artistic and protective. “As we were thinking about where to produce the show, smaller, more intimate venues felt essential. There is a very real fear right now in Florida around queer folks gathering in large groups.”

They add, “The homes we chose are intentional. They are supportive, affirming spaces, and we want audiences to feel safe enough to let their guard down, to sit in a room with strangers and actually listen to one another.”

At the center of the production is actor Samantha Marti-Parisi as Trisha Lee, a conservative Christian mother whose world shifts when her child comes out as genderqueer. Anderson knew exactly who could carry the emotional weight of the role.

“Samantha and I first worked together in 2020 on Daniel’s Husband at West Coast Players Theatre, directed by Dan Kelly. It was community theater at its absolute best, and I still wish more people had gotten to see it.”

Anderson recalls first collaborating with Marti-Parisi in 2020 during a production of Daniel’s Husband at West Coast Players Theatre, under the direction of Dan Kelly.

What stayed with them was Marti-Parisi’s presence.

“What always stood out to me about Samantha was her kindness, her care for the room, and the depth she brings as a performer. When I started thinking about who could hold the emotional complexity of this role, she immediately came to mind.”

Marti-Parisi approaches the role with the same clarity the play demands. She says, “I just hope that people walk away realizing love isn’t passive, love is a choice that we make.”

For Anderson, that is the heart of the story.

“At its core, this is a story about showing up for your family and continuing to show up even when you get it wrong. That feels especially important right now.”

They add, “We don’t see enough stories that allow space for someone to say, ‘This isn’t what I imagined for my child,’ and then actually walk the difficult, imperfect path toward reconciliation and love.” To them, the timing feels almost inevitable. “This play feels like it was always meant for this moment. It invites empathy without simplifying the journey, and I think that’s exactly the kind of story we need right now.”

The Pink Unicorn arrives as both a celebration of queer resilience and a reminder that transformation often begins in the smallest of rooms, with the simplest of truths spoken aloud.

Tickets and details at https://www.storykeepers.org/pink-unicorn

Tampa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater) 17.5% of votes 2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre) 9.1% of votes 3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre) 7.9% of votes Vote Now!